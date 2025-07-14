Union Minister BL Verma To Inaugurate 75th Pradhan Mantri Divyasha Kendra At UP's Badaun

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment BL Verma will inaugurate the 75th Pradhan Mantri Divyasha Kendra (PMDK) on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in the nationwide initiative to empower Divyangjan (persons with disabilities) and senior citizens.

Verma will inaugurate the PMDK at the Medical College, Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, in the presence of senior officials, representatives of Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), district administration, and other dignitaries. PMDK is a unique initiative aimed at providing integrated services under one roof including assessment, evaluation, counselling, distribution, and post-distribution care for eligible Divyangjan and elderly beneficiaries.

These centres are being established through ALIMCO, a Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD).

According to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the newly established PMDK at Badaun will provide assistive aids and appliances under the ADIP Scheme for Divyangjan and the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) for senior citizens. Devices such as tricycles, wheelchairs, hearing aids, walkers, artificial limbs, and mobility support accessories will be offered free of cost to eligible beneficiaries.

With the launch of the centre, the total number of operational PMDKs across India reaches 75, and the initiative has already benefited over 1.40 lakh individuals with assistive devices worth more than Rs 179.15 lakh, as per the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry.

This centre is expected to significantly reduce the travel and logistical challenges faced by local beneficiaries, offering them accessible, dignified, and timely services at the regional level, it said. The event signifies the Government’s strong commitment towards ‘Accessible India, Empowered India’ and its vision of inclusive development through last-mile service delivery, it added.