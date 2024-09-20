ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister Bittu Attacks Cong After Telangana MLA Calls For His 'Beheading'

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Khanapur (ST) MLA Vedma Bojju held a protest against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu's comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he is ready to give away his land to whoever beheads Bittu.

Union Minister Bittu Attacks Cong After Telangana MLA Calls For His 'Beheading'
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu (ANI)

New Delhi: Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Friday attacked Congress after its Telangana MLA purportedly called for his beheading, saying the opposition party has not changed since the 1984 sikh riots.

"1984 to 2024, Congress hasn't changed. They sought sikh blood then and they seek it today as well. Kharge ji Mohabbat ki Dukan?," Bittu said in his post X. A ruling Congress MLA in Telangana found himself in a row over his reported comments that he would give his property to anyone who "brings the head of" Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Vedma Bojju, MLA from Khanapur (ST), who held a protest against the minister's comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said he is ready to give away his land to whoever beheads Bittu.

"Ravneet Singh Bittu should take back his comments. If he doesn't take it back, I am also announcing as Khanapur MLA. I will hand over one acre and 38 guntas of land earned by my father to whoever brings his head. That is the assets (we have). I am announcing (giving away) the property of me and my father," he told TV channels.

Attacking the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha over the statements about the condition of Sikhs in India, the Minister of State for Railways on Sunday said if those "manufacturing bombs" were supporting him, he is the "number one terrorist".

New Delhi: Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Friday attacked Congress after its Telangana MLA purportedly called for his beheading, saying the opposition party has not changed since the 1984 sikh riots.

"1984 to 2024, Congress hasn't changed. They sought sikh blood then and they seek it today as well. Kharge ji Mohabbat ki Dukan?," Bittu said in his post X. A ruling Congress MLA in Telangana found himself in a row over his reported comments that he would give his property to anyone who "brings the head of" Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Vedma Bojju, MLA from Khanapur (ST), who held a protest against the minister's comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said he is ready to give away his land to whoever beheads Bittu.

"Ravneet Singh Bittu should take back his comments. If he doesn't take it back, I am also announcing as Khanapur MLA. I will hand over one acre and 38 guntas of land earned by my father to whoever brings his head. That is the assets (we have). I am announcing (giving away) the property of me and my father," he told TV channels.

Attacking the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha over the statements about the condition of Sikhs in India, the Minister of State for Railways on Sunday said if those "manufacturing bombs" were supporting him, he is the "number one terrorist".

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAVNEET SINGH BITTUBITTU TELANGANA MLA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.