ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister Athawale Calls For Decisive Battle To Reclaim PoK

Mumbai: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday demanded the government launch a decisive battle to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), asserting diplomatic efforts have not yielded desired results and the territory must be brought back under Indian control.

Athawale remarked that halting the military action against Pakistan after launching Operation Sindoor on May 7 was not a good move.

"Ceasefire was not a good thing. The Indian government's action against terrorists has not stopped. Our defence forces are fighting against terrorists. We will continue our fight against terrorism," he said.

The veteran politician from Maharashtra, who heads the Republican Party of India (Athawale), a BJP ally, praised the Modi government's swift retaliation after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam town of Kashmir in which 26 persons, most of them tourists, were killed.

Speaking at the Bharat Jindabad Yatra organised by his party in Mumbai, Athawale said, "A proposal has been sent to Pakistan to return PoK to us. If it refuses to do so, there should be a decisive battle against Pakistan. It is our firm demand to get it (PoK) back." "Like the BJP and the Congress, the RPI (Athawale) has decided to hold Bharat Jindabad Yatra across Maharashtra, where we will give slogans like Pakistan murdabad, bring back PoK and condemn terrorism. My party will organise the yatra in other parts of the country also," he informed.

The Minister of State for Social Justice hailed the success of 'Operation Sindoor', under which Indian armed forces targeted terror hubs in PoK and deep inside Pakistan.

"The way Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 people in Pahalgam and the Indian government retaliated by killing more than 100 terrorists proves our strength. The hideouts of terrorists were destroyed in Operation Sindoor," he said.