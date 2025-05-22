Union Minister Athawale Calls For Decisive Battle To Reclaim PoK

Mumbai: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday demanded the government launch a decisive battle to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), asserting diplomatic efforts have not yielded desired results and the territory must be brought back under Indian control.
Athawale remarked that halting the military action against Pakistan after launching Operation Sindoor on May 7 was not a good move.
"Ceasefire was not a good thing. The Indian government's action against terrorists has not stopped. Our defence forces are fighting against terrorists. We will continue our fight against terrorism," he said.
The veteran politician from Maharashtra, who heads the Republican Party of India (Athawale), a BJP ally, praised the Modi government's swift retaliation after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam town of Kashmir in which 26 persons, most of them tourists, were killed.
Speaking at the Bharat Jindabad Yatra organised by his party in Mumbai, Athawale said, "A proposal has been sent to Pakistan to return PoK to us. If it refuses to do so, there should be a decisive battle against Pakistan. It is our firm demand to get it (PoK) back." "Like the BJP and the Congress, the RPI (Athawale) has decided to hold Bharat Jindabad Yatra across Maharashtra, where we will give slogans like Pakistan murdabad, bring back PoK and condemn terrorism. My party will organise the yatra in other parts of the country also," he informed.
The Minister of State for Social Justice hailed the success of 'Operation Sindoor', under which Indian armed forces targeted terror hubs in PoK and deep inside Pakistan.
"The way Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 people in Pahalgam and the Indian government retaliated by killing more than 100 terrorists proves our strength. The hideouts of terrorists were destroyed in Operation Sindoor," he said.
Athawale expressed optimism about India's chances of reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. "I believe PoK will soon be with India," he asserted.
The Union minister asserted India does not need support from other countries in dealing with its national security challenges.
Responding to a question about China backing Pakistan, while India not receiving similar support from other nations in its fight against terrorism, Athawale remarked, "India and its Army are very strong. India is no longer the same country it used to be in the past. We do not want support from the US or its president,t Donald Trump." Athawale emphasised that India is firm in its stance against terrorism.
"It is true that China and some other countries are supporting Pakistan. But India and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi are serious about fighting terrorism," he maintained.
He emphasised India does not want any third-party involvement in its discussions with Pakistan on issues such as terrorism as New Delhi believes they must remain bilateral.
On a separate note, when asked about the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra, the Union minister demanded 15 seats for his party in the Mumbai civic body.
"The RPI (Athawale) should get some seats to contest in the upcoming civic body elections, ZP (Zilla Parishad) and other local bodies. We demand at least 15 seats to contest and deputy mayor post for RPI (Athawale) in the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) elections," he added.