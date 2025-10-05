ETV Bharat / bharat

Home Minister Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Shirdi, Holds Key Meeting; Sanjay Raut Slams Govt

Ahilyanagar: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at the Saibaba temple in Shirdi during his one-day visit to Maharashtra. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, among others.

Shah arrived at the Shirdi temple town in Ahilyanagar district on Saturday night. He inaugurated the statues of Dr Vithalrao Vikhe Patil, a pioneering figure in Maharashtra's cooperation sector, and former Union minister Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil, the grandfather and father of state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

The Union minister will also address a farmers' rally in Ahilyanagar district, BJP sources said.

The meeting, which lasted for about 45 minutes late on Saturday, apparently centred around the extensive crop losses caused by heavy rainfall across several parts of Maharashtra and the need for urgent financial relief to the affected farmers. The leaders also reviewed progress of various development projects and key administrative matters, the sources said.

Recent widespread unseasonal and excessive rainfall led to severe agricultural damage across multiple districts, prompting growing demands for immediate government assistance. A substantial relief package for farmers is expected to be announced soon.

The Union Minister will inaugurate the first CNG project set up by Shankarrao Kolhe Cooperative Sugar Factory. After that, Shah will address the cooperative and farmers' gathering. Following the program, Shah will leave for Delhi by a special flight from Shirdi airport.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut attacked Shah and claimed that the Union Minister would have to hold “closed-door talks” to resolve internal rifts between Chief Minister Fadnavis and his deputies Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde.