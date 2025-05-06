ETV Bharat / bharat

Day After Mock Drill Order, Union Home Secretary Convenes Key Meet

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan will review the preparations for strengthening civil defence mechanisms on Tuesday, a day after the mock order came. The crucial exercises include conducting mock drills on air-raid warning sirens, training civilians to protect themselves in the event of a "hostile attack", and cleaning bunkers and trenches.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all states to conduct mock drills on Wednesday given the "new and complex threats" that arose out of rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

"The home secretary will review the preparations for civil defence being made across 244 districts. Chief secretaries and heads of civil defence from across the country will participate in the meeting via video conferencing," a source told news agency PTI.

The Union Home ministry said during the mock drills, focus will be on measures such as the operationalisation of air-raid warning sirens, training civilians on civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a "hostile attack" and cleaning bunkers and trenches.

Besides, there will also be stress on several other measures such as provisions for crash-blackout measures, early camouflaging of vital plants and installations and updating and rehearsing evacuation plans. The mock drills also include the operationalisation of hotline and radio-communication links with the Indian Air Force (IAF), testing the functionality of control rooms and shadow control rooms.

"In the current geo-political scenario, new and complex threats/challenges have emerged, hence, it would be prudent that optimum civil defence preparedness in the states/UTs is maintained at all times," a letter from the Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards to the states and UTs said.