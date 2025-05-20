ETV Bharat / bharat

SSB Arrested 184 Foreigners For Illegally Crossing Borders Since 2020

New Delhi: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has apprehended 184 foreigners for illegally crossing the international border and rescued 2,156 victims of human trafficking from along the India-Bhutan and India-Nepal borders in last five years, the director general of SSB Amrit Mohan Prasad said here on Tuesday.

"Between 2020 and 2025, the force apprehended 184 foreign nationals for illegal border crossings. During the same period, 2,156 victims were rescued in 1,250 human trafficking cases, and 1,094 traffickers were apprehended," said SSB DG at a review meeting convened by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan over operational preparedness and future strategies of the force in New Delhi.

Prasad said under anti-Naxal operations, SSB neutralised 11 Naxalites in encounters and facilitated the surrender or arrest of 426 others. "In Jammu and Kashmir, 16 terrorists were eliminated during joint operations," he added.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs and SSB, including Secretary (Border Management) Dr Rajendra Kumar among others.

Addressing the meeting, the Union Home Secretary said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, SSB has instilled a strong sense of patriotism and attachment among the residents of border villages.

He added that in its glorious history of over 61 years, the SSB has embodied its motto service, security, and brotherhood while strengthening the spirit of national service, patriotism, and the ethos of ‘Nation First.’