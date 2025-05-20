SSB Arrested 184 Foreigners For Illegally Crossing Borders Since 2020

New Delhi: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has apprehended 184 foreigners for illegally crossing the international border and rescued 2,156 victims of human trafficking from along the India-Bhutan and India-Nepal borders in last five years, the director general of SSB Amrit Mohan Prasad said here on Tuesday.
"Between 2020 and 2025, the force apprehended 184 foreign nationals for illegal border crossings. During the same period, 2,156 victims were rescued in 1,250 human trafficking cases, and 1,094 traffickers were apprehended," said SSB DG at a review meeting convened by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan over operational preparedness and future strategies of the force in New Delhi.
Prasad said under anti-Naxal operations, SSB neutralised 11 Naxalites in encounters and facilitated the surrender or arrest of 426 others. "In Jammu and Kashmir, 16 terrorists were eliminated during joint operations," he added.
The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs and SSB, including Secretary (Border Management) Dr Rajendra Kumar among others.
Addressing the meeting, the Union Home Secretary said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, SSB has instilled a strong sense of patriotism and attachment among the residents of border villages.
He added that in its glorious history of over 61 years, the SSB has embodied its motto service, security, and brotherhood while strengthening the spirit of national service, patriotism, and the ethos of ‘Nation First.’
The SSB DG gave a detailed presentation outlining the current structure of the organisation, border deployment, operational achievements, technological advancements, and future challenges.
The presentation particularly highlighted SSB’s effective presence along the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan borders, as well as the force’s active role in Naxal-affected areas and in Jammu and Kashmir.
Prasad further informed that various public welfare schemes are being implemented by the SSB to enhance citizen participation in border areas.
"These include medical camps, veterinary services, skill development programmes, a Grievance Management System (GMS), women empowerment initiatives and employment-oriented training programmes," the SSB DG stated.
The meeting also discussed initiatives for the health and well-being of SSB personnel, including the anti-obesity drive and the promotion of Shri Anna (millets) in their diets.
It was also highlighted during the meeting that significant progress has been made in improving housing facilities. As per the data provided in the meeting, the housing satisfaction rate has increased from 20.40 percent in 2020–21 to 31.95 percent in 2024–25.