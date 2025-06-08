ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai Under Tight security

BJP executive consultative committee meet held after Amit Shah's temple visit

Amit Shah Visits Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai
Amit Shah Visits Meenakshi Amman Temple in MaduraiEtv Bharat (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 8, 2025 at 4:14 PM IST

1 Min Read

Madurai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Madurai today for a darshan at the Meenakshi Amman temple. Security around the temple was put on highest alert.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Madurai last night for a two-day visit Today he will be attending the BJP executives consultative meeting being held in the Othakadai area of ​​Madurai.

Before the event, he had a darshan of the world famous Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple at 11.15 am.

The Union Home Minister left his hotel at the Chintamani area around 11 am under heavy security. He visited the Meenakshi Amman temple for nearly 45 minutes and left around noon.

He attended the puja held at the temple. Earlier, the police had been informed devotees will not be allowed to enter the temple during the home minister’s visit.

The police were engaged in surveillance from tall buildings near the temple. Bomb disposal experts sanitized the temple compound and a dog squad was also engaged.

After having completed the darshan of the deity at around 12 am, Minister Amit Shah left his hotel in the Chintamani area. He is scheduled to meet industrialists and BJP executives there.

Earlier, Amit Shah was welcomed by Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple Trustee Committee Chairman Rukmani Palanivel Rajan, Hindu Religious Endowments Department Joint Commissioner Krishnan, and others. Amit Shah was also given full Kumbh honors on behalf of the temple administration.

The home minister was accompanied by Union Minister of State L. Murugan, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran and other BJP leaders during visit to the temple.

Madurai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Madurai today for a darshan at the Meenakshi Amman temple. Security around the temple was put on highest alert.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Madurai last night for a two-day visit Today he will be attending the BJP executives consultative meeting being held in the Othakadai area of ​​Madurai.

Before the event, he had a darshan of the world famous Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple at 11.15 am.

The Union Home Minister left his hotel at the Chintamani area around 11 am under heavy security. He visited the Meenakshi Amman temple for nearly 45 minutes and left around noon.

He attended the puja held at the temple. Earlier, the police had been informed devotees will not be allowed to enter the temple during the home minister’s visit.

The police were engaged in surveillance from tall buildings near the temple. Bomb disposal experts sanitized the temple compound and a dog squad was also engaged.

After having completed the darshan of the deity at around 12 am, Minister Amit Shah left his hotel in the Chintamani area. He is scheduled to meet industrialists and BJP executives there.

Earlier, Amit Shah was welcomed by Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple Trustee Committee Chairman Rukmani Palanivel Rajan, Hindu Religious Endowments Department Joint Commissioner Krishnan, and others. Amit Shah was also given full Kumbh honors on behalf of the temple administration.

The home minister was accompanied by Union Minister of State L. Murugan, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran and other BJP leaders during visit to the temple.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMIT VISITS MEENAKSHIHIGH SECURITYBJP MEETAMIT IN MADURAI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.