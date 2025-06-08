Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai Under Tight security

Madurai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Madurai today for a darshan at the Meenakshi Amman temple. Security around the temple was put on highest alert.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Madurai last night for a two-day visit Today he will be attending the BJP executives consultative meeting being held in the Othakadai area of Madurai.
Before the event, he had a darshan of the world famous Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple at 11.15 am.
The Union Home Minister left his hotel at the Chintamani area around 11 am under heavy security. He visited the Meenakshi Amman temple for nearly 45 minutes and left around noon.
He attended the puja held at the temple. Earlier, the police had been informed devotees will not be allowed to enter the temple during the home minister’s visit.
The police were engaged in surveillance from tall buildings near the temple. Bomb disposal experts sanitized the temple compound and a dog squad was also engaged.
After having completed the darshan of the deity at around 12 am, Minister Amit Shah left his hotel in the Chintamani area. He is scheduled to meet industrialists and BJP executives there.
Earlier, Amit Shah was welcomed by Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple Trustee Committee Chairman Rukmani Palanivel Rajan, Hindu Religious Endowments Department Joint Commissioner Krishnan, and others. Amit Shah was also given full Kumbh honors on behalf of the temple administration.
The home minister was accompanied by Union Minister of State L. Murugan, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran and other BJP leaders during visit to the temple.