Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai Under Tight security

Madurai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Madurai today for a darshan at the Meenakshi Amman temple. Security around the temple was put on highest alert.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Madurai last night for a two-day visit Today he will be attending the BJP executives consultative meeting being held in the Othakadai area of ​​Madurai.

Before the event, he had a darshan of the world famous Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple at 11.15 am.

The Union Home Minister left his hotel at the Chintamani area around 11 am under heavy security. He visited the Meenakshi Amman temple for nearly 45 minutes and left around noon.

He attended the puja held at the temple. Earlier, the police had been informed devotees will not be allowed to enter the temple during the home minister’s visit.