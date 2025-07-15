ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Review Delhi Draft Master Plan 2041 With CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: The union home minister, Amit Shah has called a meeting to review the draft Master Plan 2041 for Delhi and discuss the obstacles in implementing it.

According to the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s office, home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to meet her on Tuesday evening. The Delhi CM will make a presentation on the Delhi Master plan 2041.

It may be recalled that Draft Master Plan 2041 was approved in the year 2023 under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena. The final approval of this draft plan is to be given by the Ministry of Urban Development.

According to information gathered from officials, the entire draft of Master Plan 2041 is a comprehensive document for the development of capital city Delhi. The special highlights include modern upgrades of basic amenities along with the needs of the common people. The master plan was reportedly designed in a manner that there is no hindrance in the development of the country's capital Delhi on any count.

The Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has already held a meeting with her cabinet regarding the provisions of Delhi Master Plan 2041, which is pending for more than two years. The DDA had submitted the draft plan to the Centre in April 2023.

What did the LG say about Master Plan 2041?

After having approved the draft master plan prepared by the DDA, the Lieutenant Governor had said that it has been prepared with the aim of total development - environment, green economy, infrastructure, land pooling and improving the city infrastructure.

There is a special emphasis on meeting the housing needs by increasing private participation. It includes a reservation plan for planned and unplanned areas along with provisions for land pooling.

The draft plan 2041 has special stress on a clean economy. It has a proposal for an IT hub, cyber hub, knowledge based industry. New industries will be hi-tech and service based. Along with the plan for parking management, e-mobility has been projected.