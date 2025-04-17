ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Attend CRPF Raising Day Celebrations

Neemuch: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the Central Reserve Police Force Raising Day Parade as the chief guest at the CRPF Group Centre here on Thursday.

The event is part of the 86th Raising Day celebrations of the CRPF, an official release said.

The CRPF Day is celebrated every year on March 19 as it was on this day in 1950 that the flag was presented to the force by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This year the parade is being held on April 17 as part of extended celebrations, it said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will also attend the occasion, an official said.