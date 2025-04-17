ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Attend CRPF Raising Day Celebrations

The event is part of the 86th Raising Day celebrations of the CRPF.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Attend CRPF Raising Day Celebrations
File image of Amit Shah (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 17, 2025 at 7:18 AM IST

1 Min Read

Neemuch: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the Central Reserve Police Force Raising Day Parade as the chief guest at the CRPF Group Centre here on Thursday.

The event is part of the 86th Raising Day celebrations of the CRPF, an official release said.

The CRPF Day is celebrated every year on March 19 as it was on this day in 1950 that the flag was presented to the force by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This year the parade is being held on April 17 as part of extended celebrations, it said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will also attend the occasion, an official said.

It was in Neemuch on July 27, 1939, that the 'Crown Representative Police' was established during the British rule, which was renamed as Central Reserve Police Force by Home Minister Patel on December 28, 1949.

CRPF has played a strong role in many fronts ranging from integration of princely states to internal security, counter-insurgency-terrorism operations, international peace-keeping, VIP security and disaster management. Today it is the largest and most decorated paramilitary force in the world, the release said.

Eight contingents of CRPF will parade in the grand function.

After the parade, the Home Minister will give away gallantry award medals to CRPF personnel. He will also pay a tribute to the martyrs of the force at the 'Shaheed Sthal' and interact with the families of the martyrs, parade commanders and jawans.

Neemuch: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the Central Reserve Police Force Raising Day Parade as the chief guest at the CRPF Group Centre here on Thursday.

The event is part of the 86th Raising Day celebrations of the CRPF, an official release said.

The CRPF Day is celebrated every year on March 19 as it was on this day in 1950 that the flag was presented to the force by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This year the parade is being held on April 17 as part of extended celebrations, it said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will also attend the occasion, an official said.

It was in Neemuch on July 27, 1939, that the 'Crown Representative Police' was established during the British rule, which was renamed as Central Reserve Police Force by Home Minister Patel on December 28, 1949.

CRPF has played a strong role in many fronts ranging from integration of princely states to internal security, counter-insurgency-terrorism operations, international peace-keeping, VIP security and disaster management. Today it is the largest and most decorated paramilitary force in the world, the release said.

Eight contingents of CRPF will parade in the grand function.

After the parade, the Home Minister will give away gallantry award medals to CRPF personnel. He will also pay a tribute to the martyrs of the force at the 'Shaheed Sthal' and interact with the families of the martyrs, parade commanders and jawans.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAHCRPF RAISING DAYAMIT SHAH

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.