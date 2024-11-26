ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Govt's 'Zero-Tolerance' Policy Against Terrorism Appreciated By Entire World: Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government's "zero-tolerance" policy against terrorism has been appreciated by the entire world and India has become a world leader in anti-terror initiatives, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday as he paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Mumbai terror attack.

Shah said cowardly terrorists shamed humanity by killing innocent people in Mumbai on this day in 2008.

"I pay my emotional tribute to the soldiers who attained martyrdom while fighting terrorists in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and pay homage to those who lost their lives," he said in a post on X in Hindi with the hashtag #MumbaiTerrorAttack.