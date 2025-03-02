ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Govt Unsparing In Punishing Drug Traffickers: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Modi government is unsparing in punishing drug traffickers who drag the youth into the dark abyss of addiction for the greed of money.

In a post on X, Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government pledges to continue combating the drug menace with ruthless and meticulous investigations to build a "drug-free Bharat".

He said that as a result of a foolproof investigation with a "bottom to top" and "top to bottom" strategy, 29 drug traffickers have been convicted by courts in 12 different cases across India.

This success is a testament to the "bottom to top" and "top to bottom" approach adopted by the government, an official release said.

In pursuit of Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against drugs, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has achieved this significant success, it said.

The details of 12 cases include the seizure of 23.859 kg of charas at the Sabarmati Railway Station in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in 2019, where three people were arrested and sentenced to 14 years in jail.

In July 2022, the NCB in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur intercepted two vehicles in Shahdol and seized 123.080 kg of ganja. Four people were arrested in the case and sentenced to 12 years rigorous of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 2 lakh each.