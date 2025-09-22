ETV Bharat / bharat

Next-Gen GST Reforms Testament To Modi's Resolve To Serve Poor, Farmers: Shah

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah addresses the gathering during the foundation stone laying of Shri Parasmal Bohra Netraheen Mahavidyalaya in Jodhpur on Sunday, September 21, 2025. ( IANS )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 22, 2025 at 12:18 PM IST 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Next-Gen GST reforms are a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's steely resolve to serve the poor, youth, farmers and women as the new tax structure came into effect across the country. Shah also said that the new reforms will move the wheel of India's growth even faster on the path of becoming the most prosperous country in the world. "The #NextGenGSTReforms are a testament to PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's steely resolve to serve the poor, youth, farmers, and women," he said in a series of posts on X in both English and Hindi with the hashtag 'GSTBachatUtsav'. Shah said the government is increasing the income of the middle class by opening plenty of opportunities for them and ensuring that their savings rise constantly through the Next-Gen GST reforms. He said the steep reduction in the GST rates of daily essentials, healthcare products, electronic appliances, and educational items will boost their disposable income and encourage them to save even more.