Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Maa Danteshwari Temple In Chhattisgarh

Dantewada: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday offered prayers at Danteshwari temple in the Bastar region, the ground zero of recent offensives against Naxalites. Shah took darshan of goddess Danteshwari on the penultimate day of Chaitra Navratri accompanied by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and his deputies Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma. The 14th-century shrine is situated in Dantewada town, around 400 km from Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, in the south Bastar region.

Shah is on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh. He arrived in Raipur on Friday night. He is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the 'Bastar Pandum' festival, a cultural event of the state government, in Dantewada, later in the day followed by an interaction with commanders of security forces involved in anti-Naxal operations.

In the evening, he will chair a review meeting on anti-Naxal operations in Naya Raipur after 5 pm before leaving for New Delhi. Anti-Naxalite operations intensified in Chhattisgarh after the BJP came to power in 2023, leading to the encounter killing of around 350 Naxalites, mostly in the Bastar region, since last January.

The Union Home Minister has frequently underlined the government's resolve to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026. In the latest strike, 18 Naxalites, including 11 women, were killed in twin encounters in Bastar region on March 29. Shah declared on April 1 that India had achieved a milestone by reducing the number of districts most affected by Leftwing Extremism to six from 12.