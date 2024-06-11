Union Home Minister Amit Shah Makes His Agenda Clear to Fight Terrorism, Insurgency, and Naxalism

New Delhi: Making his agenda clear, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that his new government will take efforts for India's security to the next level and build Bharat as a bulwark against terrorism, insurgency, and Naxalism.

Amit Shah taking charge as Union Home Minister in New Delhi on Tuesday, June 11 (ANI)

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will remain committed to the security of the nation and its people, as it always has been. Modi 3.0 will take its efforts for India’s security to the next level and build Bharat as a bulwark against terrorism, insurgency, and Naxalism,” said Shah immediately after taking charge as Home Minister for the second consecutive term.

At around 12 noon, Shah took charge as India's 32nd Home Minister. He was welcomed by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Earlier during the day, Shah paid tributes to martyred police personnel at the National Police memorial in the national capital.

Shah also took charge as the Minister of Cooperation. A senior official in the home ministry told ETV Bharat that Shah will sit for a crucial security meeting over Jammu & Kashmir with senior officials from the home ministry as well as from Jammu & Kashmir.

"The prevailing situation of Jammu & Kashmir will be discussed in the meeting," the official stated. It is worth mentioning that on June 4 during the oath taking ceremony of the newly inducted ministers into the Narendra Modi 3.0 government, Pakistan backed terrorists ambushed a bus carrying pilgrims at Reasi district of Jammu, which resulted in the death of at least nine people and injuring several others.

Shah was given the portfolio of Home Ministry for the second consecutive term following the fact that during the second regime of Narendra Modi government incidents of terror-insurgency and Maoists related violence have witnessed a downward trend. According to the official, in his new innings, Shah is going to reiterate the importance of agency to agency cooperation and coordination.

In fact, during the last four-five meetings of the previous government, Shah has asked top officials from the Centre and State to extend cooperation to tackle all forms of crimes in a coordinated approach.