Drugs Worth Rs 88 Crore Seized; Amit Shah Says No Mercy For Drug Cartels

New Delhi: A massive consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 88 crore was seized, and four members of an international drug cartel were arrested in the Imphal and Guwahati zones, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Shah also said the drug haul is a testament to the stellar performance of the bottom-to-top and top-to-bottom approach towards investigation and asserted that the Narendra Modi government's crackdown on drugs will continue.

In a post on X, he wrote, "No mercy for drug cartels. Accelerating the Modi govt's march to build a drug-free Bharat, a massive consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 88 crore is seized, and 4 members of the international drug cartel are arrested in Imphal and Guwahati zones."

The home minister expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the Narcotics Control Bureau for the success. Shah reiterated that the government's efforts to combat drug trafficking will continue. "Our hunt for drugs continues," he added, emphasizing the commitment to tackling illegal drug trade and maintaining national security.