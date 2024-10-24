ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Assures All Possible Support To Chief Minister Omar Abdullah On Restoration Of J&K's Statehood

Sources said that Shah assured full support to Omar on all matters including J&K's statehood restoration.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
author img

By Moazum Mohammad

Published : 2 hours ago

Srinagar: In a significant development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured all possible support to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in restoring statehood to the union territory in the wake of Article 370 abrogation, sources said.

Omar on Wednesday called on the Home Minister at the latter's residence New Delhi in his first visit to the national capital after being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month.

Sources privy with the meeting which lasted for around half an hour, told ETV Bharat that the meeting took place in a “cordial manner” during which matters concerning Jammu and Kashmir were discussed threadbare. The Union Home Minister assured all possible support to the J&K CM in the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir union territory, sources said. It is learnt that the J&K Chief Minister also presented a resolution approved by the newly elected government at the maiden cabinet meeting demanding statehood restoration to the union territory, to the Union Home Minister.

Omar, who is on a visit to New Delhi, met union minister Nitin Gadkari on the second day of his visit on Thursday. The J&K CM is scheduled to meet PM Modi later in the day.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference said that "many crucial matters related to J&K" were discussed at Wednesday's meeting between CM Omar Abdullah and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Delhi. Many crucial matters related to J&K were discussed," the JKNC wrote in a post on its official X handle.

While the NC is seeking to project statehood restoration as an achievement, opposition PDP has accused the grand old party of ratifying the Article 370 abrogation and scaling down from the demand to restore special status under the article.

Read more:

  1. J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Meets Amit Shah in Delhi
  2. J-K Cabinet Resolution Seeks Statehood Restoration; Omar To Meet Modi In Person With Draft

Srinagar: In a significant development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured all possible support to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in restoring statehood to the union territory in the wake of Article 370 abrogation, sources said.

Omar on Wednesday called on the Home Minister at the latter's residence New Delhi in his first visit to the national capital after being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month.

Sources privy with the meeting which lasted for around half an hour, told ETV Bharat that the meeting took place in a “cordial manner” during which matters concerning Jammu and Kashmir were discussed threadbare. The Union Home Minister assured all possible support to the J&K CM in the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir union territory, sources said. It is learnt that the J&K Chief Minister also presented a resolution approved by the newly elected government at the maiden cabinet meeting demanding statehood restoration to the union territory, to the Union Home Minister.

Omar, who is on a visit to New Delhi, met union minister Nitin Gadkari on the second day of his visit on Thursday. The J&K CM is scheduled to meet PM Modi later in the day.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference said that "many crucial matters related to J&K" were discussed at Wednesday's meeting between CM Omar Abdullah and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Delhi. Many crucial matters related to J&K were discussed," the JKNC wrote in a post on its official X handle.

While the NC is seeking to project statehood restoration as an achievement, opposition PDP has accused the grand old party of ratifying the Article 370 abrogation and scaling down from the demand to restore special status under the article.

Read more:

  1. J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Meets Amit Shah in Delhi
  2. J-K Cabinet Resolution Seeks Statehood Restoration; Omar To Meet Modi In Person With Draft

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMIT SHAH OMAR ABDULLAH MEETINGOMAR ABDULLAHJAMMU KASHMIR STATEHOODAMIT SHAHJAMMU KASHMIR STATEHOOD RESOLUTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.