Amit Shah Assures All Possible Support To Chief Minister Omar Abdullah On Restoration Of J&K's Statehood

Srinagar: In a significant development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured all possible support to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in restoring statehood to the union territory in the wake of Article 370 abrogation, sources said.
Omar on Wednesday called on the Home Minister at the latter's residence New Delhi in his first visit to the national capital after being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month.
Sources privy with the meeting which lasted for around half an hour, told ETV Bharat that the meeting took place in a “cordial manner” during which matters concerning Jammu and Kashmir were discussed threadbare. The Union Home Minister assured all possible support to the J&K CM in the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir union territory, sources said. It is learnt that the J&K Chief Minister also presented a resolution approved by the newly elected government at the maiden cabinet meeting demanding statehood restoration to the union territory, to the Union Home Minister.
Omar, who is on a visit to New Delhi, met union minister Nitin Gadkari on the second day of his visit on Thursday. The J&K CM is scheduled to meet PM Modi later in the day.
The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference said that "many crucial matters related to J&K" were discussed at Wednesday's meeting between CM Omar Abdullah and Home Minister Amit Shah.
"Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Delhi. Many crucial matters related to J&K were discussed," the JKNC wrote in a post on its official X handle.
While the NC is seeking to project statehood restoration as an achievement, opposition PDP has accused the grand old party of ratifying the Article 370 abrogation and scaling down from the demand to restore special status under the article.
