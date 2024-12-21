ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Health Minister Nadda Urges States, UTs To Intensify TB Elimination Efforts During 100-Day Campaign

Union Health Minister JP Nadda speaking to Chief Ministers and Health Ministers on TB elimination campaign during a virtual meeting in New Delhi on Saturday ( ETV Bharat )

Union Health Minister JP Nadda speaking to Chief Ministers and Health Ministers on TB elimination campaign during a virtual meeting in New Delhi on Saturday

New Delhi: Stating that State governments and Union Territories (UTs) can support the Centre in eliminating TB from the country, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday appealed to them to promote the TB elimination campaign in their meetings and rallies.

During a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of different States and UTs on the 100-day Intensified TB Elimination Campaign, Nadda also urged them to come forward as Nikshay Mitras to adopt TB patients.

Nikshay Mitra is a community-driven initiative that provides additional support to TB patients. Health Minister Nadda noted that states already have nearly two months' stock of TB medicines and stated that the Centre is working towards ensuring advance stock of at least six months of TB medicines available in the states.

Nadda urged Chief Ministers and Health Ministers to monitor the progress of the campaign, involve other ministries and departments, and encourage the support of members of Legislative Assemblies and Councils to ensure community mobilisation.

The Union Health Minister also urged them to monitor the campaign at the state level and ensure the same is done by the political and administrative leadership at the district levels. He suggested that to ensure a whole-of-government approach, other ministries and departments can be roped in to support campaign activities in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari, similar to the approach taken at the national level.

Nadda highlighted that the rate of TB decline in the country from 2015 to 2024 is 17.7 per cent, which is double that of the global average of 8.3 per cent. “The deaths due to TB have reduced significantly in India by 21.4 per cent in the last 10 years,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of test, tracking and diagnostics for active TB testing, screening and diagnosis of patients and urged the dignitaries to actively monitor the campaign in the identified districts in their respective states.