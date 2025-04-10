Union Health Minister Nadda To Roll Out PM-JAY In Odisha On Friday

Cuttack: Odisha is on the verge of a paradigm shift in healthcare as Union Health Minister J P Nadda is scheduled to launch the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY) here on Friday.

The landmark event is scheduled to take place at the historic Baliyatra grounds, marking a transformational step in healthcare policy under the newly elected BJP-led government. Addressing reporters here on Thursday, state health Minister Mukesh Mahalinga stated, "This is a new dawn for Odisha's healthcare. With the implementation of Ayushman Bharat, along with the revamped Gopabandhu Jan Aarogya Yojana (GJAY), nearly 3.50 crore individuals across 1.3 crore families will gain unparalleled access to quality medical care."

Odisha will join 33 other states in implementing the PM-JAY scheme. In a major policy shift, the government has replaced the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) of its predecessor with the Gopabandhu Jan Aarogya Yojana. "Under the previous BSKY scheme, beneficiaries had limited access to around 900 hospitals within Odisha. With PM-JAY and GJAY, patients will benefit from cashless treatment at over 29,000 registered hospitals nationwide," Mahalinga said.

The rollout of the Ayushman Vayo Vandhan Yojana (AVVY), a Central sector scheme specifically targeting senior citizens aged 70 years and above, is set to provide comprehensive healthcare support irrespective of their economic background. People above 70 have already received their health cards. Mahalinga announced that each family would receive annual health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, with an additional Rs 5 lakh specifically for women beneficiaries.

Remarkably, families with members above 70 years of age can now access up to Rs 15 lakh coverage annually. Union Ministers hailing from Odisha — Jual Oram, Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwin Vaishnaw — alongside Deputy Chief Ministers of the state, will join Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Nadda at the inaugural ceremony.

Notably, all 1,405 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state will participate in the historic launch via video conferencing, symbolising statewide integration and readiness. While Mahalinga will attend the Cuttack event, the remaining 12 state ministers will preside over the district-level events at Kendrapada, Nayagarh, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Khurda, Keonjhar and Jagatsinghpur.

The launch follows a substantial budget allocation of Rs 27,019 crore, approved by the state cabinet last month. Mahalinga criticised the BJD government's refusal to adopt the Central scheme, citing political reasons and highlighted the prolonged deprivation of the state's impoverished communities. "This is not just a policy launch but a promise fulfilled to the people who were neglected for far too long," he said.