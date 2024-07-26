ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Health Minister Nadda Assures Robust Vigilance on Exported Medicines

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda assured the Lok Sabha on Friday of the Central government's stringent monitoring of drugs and medicines exported from India. Responding to concerns from Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi about reports of substandard Indian medicines abroad, Nadda emphasised the implementation of a comprehensive surveillance system.

"We are keeping a constant vigil on such drugs and medicines exported abroad. Before the medicines are exported, they go through proper scrutiny. And after reaching their destination, again the medicines go through proper testing," Nadda stated. This dual-layer inspection ensures the safety and quality of Indian pharmaceuticals in international markets.

Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, raised the issue citing instances where substandard Indian-made cough syrup was linked to child fatalities in Gambia, Cameroon and Uzbekistan. Acknowledging these incidents, Nadda reassured that the government has put in place strict measures to prevent recurrence.