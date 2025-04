ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Govt Appoints Five Special Directors At ED

New Delhi: The Union government on Monday appointed five special directors, including four IRS officers and an IPS officer, in the Enforcement Directorate (ED), an official order said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) cleared the names of Viplav Kumar Choudhry, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1997-batch AGMUT cadre, apart from T Sankar and N Padmanaban, Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers of the Income Tax cadre from the 2003 and 2005 batches, respectively.

Rajnish Dev Barman and Manu Tentiwal, IRS officers from the Income Tax cadre belonging to the 1999 and 2003 batches, respectively, were also appointed by the ACC.

The ED has eight sanctioned posts of Special Director (SD) who head its regional offices located in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Chandigarh and those in Delhi lead special units at the headquarters in Delhi. The federal probe agency currently has three special director rank officers.