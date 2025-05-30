ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Government Secretary Receives Threat Emaill; Turns Out To Be Hoax

Although the email turned out to be a hoax, an alert has been sounded across all central government establishments in the national capital.

Union Government Secretary Receives Threat Email
New Delhi: A high alert has been sounded across all central government establishments in New Delhi after a threatening email addressed to the Secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industries claimed that suicide IEDs would be used inside the Udyog Bhawan premises.

"We have checked the premises and it was found to be a hoax call," a senior security official told ETV Bharat.

The email, addressed to the Secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, claimed that suicide IEDs would be used inside the Udyog Bhawan premises. After the threat email was delivered to the Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Inder Jeet Singh, Under Secretary, issued a letter to the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) Assistant Commandant, directing the force to take immediate and appropriate action.

The building was asked to be evacuated as a precaution. “It was a hoax call. However, there was no evacuation," said a senior CISF official. The CISF searched the entire area with the help of Delhi Police and its dog squad. In the recent past, airports across the country and educational institutions, especially schools, also received similar threat messages, which were later found to be hoaxes.

A bomb threat call was also received by the Chandigarh Police on Friday, triggering a high alert around the Haryana Chief Minister’s office and other key government locations. "These hoax calls or emails are nothing but a method to create fear psychosis amongst civilians," said the official.

