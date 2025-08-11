ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Government Proposes To Host First-Ever International Manuscript Heritage Conference

New Delhi: The Union government has proposed to host the first-ever international Manuscript Heritage Conference titled ‘Reclaiming India’s Knowledge Legacy Through Manuscript Heritage’ in September this year. This event is planned to commemorate the 132nd Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's historic address at the Parliament of the World's Religions held in Chicago on September 11, 1893.

Informed the Lok Sabha on Monday, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said the conference aims to bring together scholars, historians, manuscript experts and cultural practitioners from across the world to explore, preserve, and promote India’s vast and diverse Manuscript Heritage.

The government has taken several measures to preserve and promote India’s rich manuscript heritage. Such as establishing and supporting institutions like the ‘Gyan Bharatam’ that works towards the documentation, conservation, digitisation, and publication of rare and unpublished manuscripts across the country, organising seminars, workshops, and conferences to raise awareness about the importance of manuscript heritage and to encourage research and collaboration.

“Supporting regional and local efforts to document and preserve manuscripts in various languages and scripts. National and International MoUs with Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan,” the Minister stated.