Gaganyaan Mission Symbol Of New Chapter In Journey Of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Rajnath At IAF Event

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the Gaganyaan mission symbolises a "new chapter" in the journey of Atmanirbhar Bharat and called astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and the other three chosen Gaganyatris as "gems." At an event hosted by the IAF at Subroto Park here, Singh felicitated the four Gaganyatris.

The ceremony comes after the successful Axiom 4 mission, of which Shukla was a part. Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla are the four chosen Gaganyatris.

Their names were revealed for the first time in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram in February 2024.

Singh lauded India's space program, stating, "India's space program is not limited to laboratories and launch vehicles. It is a symbol of our national aspirations and global vision. India's vision is clear. We do not see space merely as a field of research but as the economy, security, energy, and future of humanity for tomorrow. In the coming times, space mining, deep space exploration, and planetary resources will change the direction of human civilisation."