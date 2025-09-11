Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Says Trade Deal With US By November
Piyush Goyal revealed the development at a time when the US is implementing a steep 50 per cent tariff on imports from India.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 5:54 PM IST
Patna: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that the first part of the Indo-US trade deal could be completed by November. He also asserted that the Centre was keeping a “complete watch” on the situation in Nepal and wished that peaceful conditions return there quickly.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump had together instructed us that the ministers of both the countries should arrive at a good pact by Fall 2025, meaning November this year. The first tranche of the pact should be finalised by November,” Goyal told media persons in Patna.
We have been discussing this matter very seriously since March this year in a very good environment and both the countries are satisfied with the progress,” he further added. The revelation by the Union minister comes at a time when the US is implementing a steep 50 per cent tariff on imports from India.
However, the recent statements by Trump and Modi’s reaction to them signal a thaw in the relations that had turned icy this summer following the India–Pakistan conflict in May in the aftermath of the Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) terror attack on April 22 in which 26 tourists, including one from Nepal, were killed.
Trump had posted on Truth Social (a social media platform) that he was “pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the coming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our great countries.”
Reacting to the post, Modi had supported Trump’s statement by asserting that India and the US were close friends, and he was looking forward to speaking with him.
“India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India–US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter and more prosperous future for both our people,” Modi posted on X, quoting the statement of the US President.
The indications of Trump and Modi warming up to each other once again come on the heels of the latter’s discussions and camaraderie with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 25th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation earlier this month.
Meanwhile, interacting further with media persons, Goyal pointed out that he has been in touch with the Indian ambassador to Nepal over issues pertaining to trade, work and safety of the people.
“Our foreign ministry is keeping a complete watch on the situation in Nepal. It has also issued helpline numbers. I talked with our ambassador there on SMS last night (Wednesday night). He is overseeing trade, work and safety of Indians there. The government is concerned about bringing our citizens back home safely,” Goyal said.
The commerce minister said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has released helpline numbers on which anybody stuck in Nepal or worried about their relatives could contact the Indian embassy.
“Inform on the helpline numbers if there is any worry, our diplomatic mission will provide full help in bringing them back. You all have seen our track record. We have rescued our people from amidst of big wars. We wish that peace quickly prevails in Nepal and the system becomes all right,” Goyal added.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory on Tuesday (September 9) in view of the violent agitation by Gen-Z in Nepal against corruption and the ban on social media, which started on Monday and ultimately led to the stepping down of Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.
“In view of the developing situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to defer travel there until the situation has stabilised. Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution. They are also advised to follow local safety advisories from Nepal authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Kathmandu,” the MEA said in the advisory.
It also asked the Indian citizen to contact helpline numbers +977 – 980 860 2881 (WhatsApp call also) +977 – 981 032 6134 (WhatsApp call also) of the Indian embassy at Kathmandu in case any assistance was required.
