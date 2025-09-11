ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Says Trade Deal With US By November

Patna: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that the first part of the Indo-US trade deal could be completed by November. He also asserted that the Centre was keeping a “complete watch” on the situation in Nepal and wished that peaceful conditions return there quickly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump had together instructed us that the ministers of both the countries should arrive at a good pact by Fall 2025, meaning November this year. The first tranche of the pact should be finalised by November,” Goyal told media persons in Patna.

We have been discussing this matter very seriously since March this year in a very good environment and both the countries are satisfied with the progress,” he further added. The revelation by the Union minister comes at a time when the US is implementing a steep 50 per cent tariff on imports from India.

However, the recent statements by Trump and Modi’s reaction to them signal a thaw in the relations that had turned icy this summer following the India–Pakistan conflict in May in the aftermath of the Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) terror attack on April 22 in which 26 tourists, including one from Nepal, were killed.

Trump had posted on Truth Social (a social media platform) that he was “pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the coming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our great countries.”

Reacting to the post, Modi had supported Trump’s statement by asserting that India and the US were close friends, and he was looking forward to speaking with him.

“India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India–US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter and more prosperous future for both our people,” Modi posted on X, quoting the statement of the US President.

The indications of Trump and Modi warming up to each other once again come on the heels of the latter’s discussions and camaraderie with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 25th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation earlier this month.