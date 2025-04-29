Union Cabinet To Meet On Wednesday, First Since April 22 Pahalgam Attack

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet will be meeting on Wednesday for the first time since the attack, which occurred on April 22, 26 individuals, mostly tourists, including one Nepalese national, were brutally gunned down. The meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been convened at 11 am on Wednesday. There was no meeting of the Union Cabinet last week, and only the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had met on April 23 and had condemned the terror attack.

After the CCS meeting, India had on Wednesday last announced a number of measures, including downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan. Among other measures, India announced expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the over six-decade-old Indus Water Treaty and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post because of the cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Kharge also urged PM Modi to convene a special session of the Parliament in the wake of the terror attack. The April 22 terrorist attack was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.