Cabinet Okays Modernization Of Command Area Development & Water Management

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the Modernization of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM) as a sub-scheme of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) for the period 2025-2026 with an initial total outlay of Rs. 1600 crore.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the scheme aims for modernization of the irrigation water supply network to supply irrigation water from existing canals or other sources in a designated cluster. It will make a robust backend infrastructure for micro-irrigation by farmers from an established source to the farm gate up to 1 Ha with underground pressurized piped irrigation.

The use of SCADA, the Internet of Things technology, will be used for water accounting and water management. This will increase the Water Use Efficiency (WUE) at the farm level, increase agriculture production & productivity; and thereby increase the income of farmers, he said.

The projects will be made sustainable by Irrigation Management Transfer (IMT) to the Water User Society (WUS) for the management of irrigation assets. The Water User Societies will be given handholding support for linking them with existing Economic Entities like FPO or PACS for five years. The youth will also be attracted to farming, to adopt the modern method of irrigation, Union Minister Vaishnaw pointed out.

The initial approval is for taking up pilot projects across various agroclimatic zones in the country by challenging funding to the states. Based on the learnings in the design and structuring of these projects, the National Plan for Command Area Development and Water Management will be launched starting from April 2026 for the 16th Finance Commission period, he added.