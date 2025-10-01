ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves 3% DA Hike For Central Govt Employees, Announces 57 New KVs Among Other Decisions

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a three per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the increase will benefit 49.2 lakh employees and 68.7 lakh pensioners.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

In another key decision, the Cabinet also approved the opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country, aimed at expanding access to quality education. The total estimated requirement of funds for the establishment of the 57 new KVs is Rs. 5862.55 crore, spread over a period of nine years from 2026-27.

The cabinet has also announced a 6.59 per cent increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat to Rs 2,585 per quintal for 2026-27 marketing year. Wheat is the main rabi (winter) crop, with sowing beginning from late October, while harvesting from March onwards. Other rabi crops include jowar, barley, gram and lentil.