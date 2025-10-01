ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves 3% DA Hike For Central Govt Employees, Announces 57 New KVs Among Other Decisions

I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) will benefit 49.2 lakh employees and 68.7 lakh pensioners.

File Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a Union cabinet meeting, in New Delhi (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 1, 2025 at 3:32 PM IST

Updated : October 1, 2025 at 3:48 PM IST

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a three per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the increase will benefit 49.2 lakh employees and 68.7 lakh pensioners.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

In another key decision, the Cabinet also approved the opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country, aimed at expanding access to quality education. The total estimated requirement of funds for the establishment of the 57 new KVs is Rs. 5862.55 crore, spread over a period of nine years from 2026-27.

The cabinet has also announced a 6.59 per cent increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat to Rs 2,585 per quintal for 2026-27 marketing year. Wheat is the main rabi (winter) crop, with sowing beginning from late October, while harvesting from March onwards. Other rabi crops include jowar, barley, gram and lentil.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Vaishnaw said, "The Cabinet has approved MSP of six rabi crops for 2026-27 marketing year. Wheat MSP has been fixed at Rs 2,585 per quintal." The wheat marketing year 2026-27 will start from April. However, the bulk of procurement ends in June itself.

The MSP has been decided based on the recommendations of Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), the minister said. The government has set a record wheat production target of 119 million tonne for the 2025-26 crop year (July-June), as against the actual output estimated at a record 117.5 million tonne for 2024-25 crop year.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also announced that the Union Cabinet has approved celebrations to mark 150 years of the 'Vande Mataram' song. The Constituent Assembly had accorded 'Vande Mataram', composed by Bankimchandra Chatterji, the status of national song.

Vaishnaw said that keeping in mind the role played by the song during the freedom struggle, a decision was taken to hold country-wide celebrations to mark its 150th year. According to the 'India.Gov' portal, Vande Mataram was composed in Sanskrit by Chatterji. It has an equal status with the national anthem, Jana-gana-mana.

