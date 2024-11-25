Union Cabinet Gives Nod To Launch Of National Mission On Natural Farming

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the launching of the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) as a standalone Centrally Sponsored Scheme under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.
Briefing the reporters here on Monday, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The scheme has a total outlay of Rs 2,481 crore (Central government share Rs 1,584 crore and state share – Rs 897 crore) till the 15th Finance Commission (2025-26)."
The Central government has launched the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) to promote natural farming in a mission mode across the country as a standalone Centrally Sponsored Scheme under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Vaishnaw said.
He further stated that rooted in the traditional knowledge inherited from their forefathers, farmers will practice Natural Farming (NF) as chemical-free farming, which involves local livestock integrated natural farming methods and diversified crop systems. NF follows local agro-ecological principles rooted in local knowledge, location specific technologies and is evolved as per the local agro-ecology.
NMNF aims to promote NF practices for providing safe and nutritious food for all. The mission is designed to support farmers in reducing the input cost of cultivation and dependency on externally purchased inputs. Natural farming will build and maintain healthy soil ecosystems, promote biodiversity and encourage diverse cropping systems to enhance resilience as suitable to the local agroecology are the benefits of natural farming.
NMNF is launched as a shift to scientifically revive and strengthen agriculture practices towards sustainability, climate resilience and healthy food for farmer families and consumers.
In the next two years, NMNF will be implemented in 15,000 clusters in Gram Panchayats, which are willing to reach one crore farmers and initiate Natural Farming (NF) in 7.5 lakh hectares. Preference will be given to areas having a prevalence of practising NF farmers and SRLM / PACS / FPOs. Furthermore, need-based 10,000 Bio-input Resource Centres (BRCs) will be set up to provide easy availability and accessibility to ready-to-use NF inputs for farmers.
The Union Minister pointed out that under NMNF, around 2000 NF Model Demonstration Farms will be established at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), Agricultural Universities (AUs) and farmers’ fields and shall be supported by experienced and trained Farmer Master Trainers.
The willing farmers will be trained in Model Demonstration Farms on the NF package of practices and preparation of NF inputs near their villages in KVKs, AUs and practising NF farmers’ fields. 18.75 lakh trained willing farmers will prepare inputs like Jeevamrit and Beejamrit by using their livestock or procure from BRCs.
Over 30,000 Krishi Sakhis/ CRPs will be deployed for awareness generation, mobilisation and handholding of willing farmers in the clusters. Natural farming practices will help farmers reduce the input cost of cultivation and dependency on externally purchased inputs while rejuvenating soil health, fertility and quality and building resilience to climate risks like waterlogging, flood, and drought.
These practices also reduce health risks from exposure to fertilisers and pesticides and provide healthy and nutritious food for the farmers’ families. Furthermore, through Natural Farming, a healthy Mother Earth is bequeathed to future generations. Through the improvement of soil carbon content & water use efficiency, there is an increase in soil microorganisms and biodiversity in NF.
Farmers will be provided with an easy simple certification system and dedicated common branding to provide access to market their natural farming produce. Real-time geo-tagged & referenced monitoring of NMNF implementation shall be done through an online portal he added.
Convergence with existing schemes and support structures of the Government of India/ State Governments/ National & International Organisations shall be explored for enhancing local livestock population, development of NF Model Demonstration Farms at Central Cattle Breeding Farms/ Regional Fodder Stations, providing market linkages at district/ block/ GP levels through convergence for local farmers’ markets, APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) Mandis, Haats, Depots, etc. Additionally, students will be engaged in NMNF through the RAWE program and dedicated Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Diploma courses on NF.