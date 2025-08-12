Electronic Manufacturing Sees 6 Times Growth In 11 Years, Exports Rise By 8 Times: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved four new semiconductor projects in view of the significant growth witnessed in manufacturing and export, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
This apart, Lucknow metro phase 1B worth Rs 5,801 crore and Tato-II hydroelectric project worth Rs 8,146 crore for clean energy were also sanctioned by the Union Cabinet, he added.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's farsightedness has ensured a significant growth in semiconductor sector. In last 11 years, electronic manufacturing has seen a six times growth and electronic exports have risen to Rs 3.3 lakh crore, which is eight times," said Vaishnaw.
Vaishnaw said two new semiconductor projects will be set up in Odisha and one each in Andhra Pradesh and Punjab. The total project cost of the four new projects is Rs 4,594 crore. Six such projects have already been approved and constructions are underway. These six units will produce 24 billion chips per year, he said.
"Semiconductor is a foundational industry and the project was first launched in 2022. The sector has witnessed a huge growth in last decade. For instance, we now have over 300 mobile manufacturing units while mobile production has increased by 28 times and a growth of 127 times has been registered in mobile phone exports," the Union Minister said.
Notably, 278 colleges have semiconductor's latest curriculum and Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools and there is a target to train 85,000 semiconductor engineers over 10 years, he said.
He also urged people to participate at the SEMICON India 2025, scheduled on September 2-4 in Delhi, where Japan, Malaysia and Singapore are the partner countries.
The Lucknow metro phase 1B project has been approved with an aim to strengthen urban transportation, he said. This, 11.2 km project, from Charbagh to Vasant Kunj, covering 12 stations, is set to be completed in five years under a joint venture of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd and Uttar Pradesh government. This will ease traffic, reduce pollution and improve in commuting within the city," he said.
The Lucknow phase 1A connecting CCS airport to Munshi Pulia is operational since 2019.
Finally, with an eye on India's commitment to clean energy, the Union Cabinet has approved Tato-II hydroelectric project of 700 MW on Siyom river. The total capacity is 2,740 million units of renewable power per year and the project will be completed in six years.
"The project will contribute towards focusing on clean energy, supporting India's net zero emission goals along with strengthening regional goals as well as that of Arunachal Pradesh's," he added.