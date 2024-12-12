ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Cabinet Approves 'One Nation, One Election' Bill: Sources

The Union Cabinet has approved the 'One Nation One Election' bill, with a proposal expected in the Winter Session of Parliament amid political debate.

The Union Cabinet has approved the crucial 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, sources said on Thursday.
By ETV Bharat English Team

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the much-debated 'one nation, one election' bill, sources said. The government is expected to introduce the legislation during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, soon. The BJP and the Congress have issued a three-line whip to all their MPs of Lok Sabha to be present in the House on 13th and 14th December.

To address concerns, the Parliament plans to send the bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for a detailed discussion. This approach aims to ensure thorough scrutiny and dialogue before finalising the framework for conducting simultaneous elections.

The decision follows the recommendations of a high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The panel proposed holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies in a phased manner. The government had accepted these recommendations in September, signalling its intent to move ahead with the plan.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan strongly advocated for the initiative, citing frequent elections as a hindrance to the country's development. "Frequent polls create hurdles in the nation's progress. The country is moving forward rapidly under PM MOdi's leadership, and this step will ensure faster decision-making and governance," Chouhan said at an event during the International Gita Festival in Kukukshtera.

Despite its backing by major NDA allies like JD(U) and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti OParty, the move has faced criticism from opposite parties within the INDIA bloc, including the Congress and AAP.

