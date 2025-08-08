ETV Bharat / bharat

Rs 4200 Cr For Strengthening 175 Engineering Colleges, 100 Polytechnics; Union Cabinet Approves Key Projects

New Delhi: Union Cabinet on Friday approved a financial assistance amounting to Rs 4,200 crore for strengthening technical education in India.

The funds will be utilised for upgrading state government's 175 engineering colleges and 100 polytechnics, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw adding, the focus will be on introducing quality improvement programmes, placements and innovation initiatives.

Addressing a press briefing, Vaishnaw said , "Five major decisions namely strengthening PM Ujjwala Yojana, affordable LPG for households, enhancing technical education, special development package for Assam and Tripura and four laning of Marakkanam-Puducherry highway have been approved by the Cabinet today".

Vaishnaw said the PM Ujjwala Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016, is recognised at the global level as an example of inclusive growth. Currently, there are 10.33 crore beneficiaries and Rs 12,060 crore has been sanctioned for 2025-26, he said.

Next, the Cabinet approved financial support of Rs 30,000 crore for affordable LPG connections to households.