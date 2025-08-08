Rs 4200 Cr For Strengthening 175 Engineering Colleges, 100 Polytechnics; Union Cabinet Approves Key Projects

New Delhi: Union Cabinet on Friday approved a financial assistance amounting to Rs 4,200 crore for strengthening technical education in India.
The funds will be utilised for upgrading state government's 175 engineering colleges and 100 polytechnics, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw adding, the focus will be on introducing quality improvement programmes, placements and innovation initiatives.
Addressing a press briefing, Vaishnaw said , "Five major decisions namely strengthening PM Ujjwala Yojana, affordable LPG for households, enhancing technical education, special development package for Assam and Tripura and four laning of Marakkanam-Puducherry highway have been approved by the Cabinet today".
Vaishnaw said the PM Ujjwala Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016, is recognised at the global level as an example of inclusive growth. Currently, there are 10.33 crore beneficiaries and Rs 12,060 crore has been sanctioned for 2025-26, he said.
Next, the Cabinet approved financial support of Rs 30,000 crore for affordable LPG connections to households.
Railway Minister said a Rs 4,250 crore special development package has been approved for Assam and Tripura with a focus on the Northeastern states.
"North East has many legacy issues and disputes. However, things have been resolved through dialogue. Nearly 10,000 cadres have surrendered and joined the mainstream. Interestingly, during UPA's tenure, only Rs 500 or 600 crore used to be granted for this region. Now memorandums, discussions, packages, implementation and follow-ups have ensured in touching every aspect of this region," he said.
Specific need-based projects will be prepared for Assam and Tripura in consultation the state governments. These include projects pertaining to infrastructure development, road connectivity, education and health, sports and preserving Adivasi culture.
Finally, Rs 2,157 crore has been approved for Marakkanam-Puducherry four-lane highway. "The project will help in decongesting Puducherry and enhancing connectivity, boosting industrial growth. It will double the average vehicle speed along with reducing the travel time," he said.
This 46 km highway comprises expanding existing 11 km from two to four lanes and 35 km of greenfield development.