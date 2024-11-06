ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Cabinet Approves Infusion Of Rs 10,700 Cr Equity In FCI

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved infusion of equity of Rs 10,700 crore for working capital in financial year 2024-25 in Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Briefing media persons here, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The decision is aimed at bolstering the agricultural sector and ensuring the welfare of farmers nationwide. This strategic move shows the government's steadfast commitment to supporting farmers and fortifying India's agrarian economy.”

The minister pointed out that FCI started its journey in 1964 with authorised capital of Rs 100 crore and equity of Rs 4 crore. The operations of FCI increased manifold resulting in increase of authorised capital from Rs 11,000 crore to Rs 21,000 crore in February 2023.

The equity of FCI was Rs 4,496 crore in financial year 2019-20 which increased to Rs 10,157 crore in the financial year 2023-24. Now, the Central government has approved a significant amount of equity of Rs 10,700 crore for FCI which will strengthen it financially and will give a big boost to the initiatives taken for its transformation.