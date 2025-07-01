Union Cabinet Approves Employment Linked Incentive Scheme; To Benefit 1.92 Crore First-time Employees

Hyderabad: The union cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took four major decisions including the approval to the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme to support employment generation across sectors with a special focus on manufacturing sector. The scheme aims to incentivize the creation of over 3.5 crore jobs in the country over the next two years.

According to a government press release, the ELI Scheme with an outlay of Rs 99,446 crore will be applicable to jobs created between August 1, 2025 to July 31, 2027.

Incentive For First-time Employees

The scheme will have a special focus on first-time employees, who will be provided one-month EPF wage up to Rs 15000 in two installments. The first installment will be payable after six months of service and the 2nd after 12 months of service. But only the employees having salaries up to Rs 1 lakh will be eligible for the scheme. The ELI scheme is expected to benefit around 1.92 crore first-time employees.

Benefits For Employers

Besides first-time employees, the ELI scheme will also benefit employers:

Employers will get incentives in respect of employees with salaries up to to Rs 1 lakh

Up to Rs 3000 per month, for two years, for each additional employee with sustained employment for at least six months

For manufacturing sector, incentives to be extended to ad and 4th years also

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that the focus of Employment Linked Incentive Scheme will be on the manufacturing sector.

“It has two parts; part one is for first timers and part two for support to sustained employment," he said.

Besides the ELI Scheme, new opportunities will be created in research and development for the youth, Vaishnav said.

“Their ideas will be facilitated and taken to the product stage. Many innovative thoughts in the minds of young people will be channelled through the Research, Development and Innovation Scheme, which has an outlay of ₹1 lakh crore,” he said.

It can be recalled that Finance Minister, during her budget 2025-26 speech had announced the establishment of a new Rs 10,000 crore Fund of Fund for startups. The government had announced to increase the incorporation period for startups to five years.

The Finance Minister had said that the government was focusing on the growth of the Micro, small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector, increasing the coverage to Rs 10 crore from Rs 5 crore.