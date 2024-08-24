ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Nod To 'BioE3' Policy For Innovation-Driven Support To R&D

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved the 'BioE3' (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) policy for fostering high-performance biomanufacturing of the Department of Biotechnology.

According to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the BioE3 policy seeks to include innovation-driven support for research and development and entrepreneurship across thematic sectors.

This will accelerate technology development and commercialisation by establishing biomanufacturing and bio-AI hubs and biofoundry, he said. Along with prioritising regenerative bioeconomy models of green growth, this policy will facilitate the expansion of India's skilled workforce and provide a surge in job creation.

An official statement said, the policy will further strengthen the government's initiatives such as a Net Zero' carbon economy and Lifestyle for Environment' and will steer India on the path of accelerated Green Growth' by promoting a Circular Bioeconomy'. "The BioE3 Policy will foster and advance a future that is more sustainable, innovative, and responsive to global challenges and lays down the Bio-vision for Viksit Bharat," the statement said.