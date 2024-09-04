ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Cabinet Approves ₹14,000 Crore Schemes For Agriculture Sector - All You Need To Know

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, September 2, the Union Cabinet approved seven new schemes with a total outlay of ₹14,000 crore, designed to strengthen India's agriculture sector and support farmers across the country.

These initiatives aim to enhance research, education, and digital infrastructure in agriculture while promoting sustainable practices in livestock and horticulture.

How is the ₹14,000 crore allocated across different areas?

The ₹14,000 crore has been strategically allocated across various sectors within agriculture: Crop Science for Food and Nutritional Security: Nearly ₹4,000 crore has been earmarked for crop science, focusing on food and nutritional security. This program will concentrate on research and education, genetic improvement, and the management of plant genetic resources.

Digital Agriculture Mission: With an investment of ₹2,817 crore, this mission seeks to digitise the agriculture sector. It is built on two foundational pillars: Agri Stack and the Krishi Decision Support System, which aim to enhance digital infrastructure and decision-making capabilities for farmers.

Strengthening Agricultural Education: Around ₹2,300 crore will be used to bolster agricultural education, management, and social sciences. This initiative will modernise research and education in agriculture, aligning it with the New Education Policy 2020.