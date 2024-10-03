Union Cabinet Accords Classical Language Status To Assamese

Guwahati: In what might boost the Assamese language, the Union Cabinet on Thursday accorded classical language status to the Assamese language. Apart from Assamese, the classical language was accorded to four other languages--Marathi, Pali, Prakrit and Bengali.
Former president of the Asom Sahitya Sabha Kuladhar Saikia expressed his happiness over the declaration made by the Union Cabinet and said that according classical status of the Assamese language, the Assamese language has received a much-needed boost.
It may be mentioned that Saikia, also a retired IPS officer, had almost single-handedly taken the step to appeal for 'Classical Status' to the Assamese language when he was the president of the Asom Sahitya Sabha, the apex literary body of Assam.
"The declaration will be a milepost in the journey of the Assamese language," Saikia said. Saikia said that the Asom Sahitya Sabha had sent a 391-page report to the Indian Classical Language Committee appealing that the Assamese language should be accorded the status.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the development a "unique achievement" and thanked the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for according the classical language status to the Assamese language.
Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal termed the development as historic. "Historic! Modi Govt declares Assamese as a Classical Language of India. As an Assamese, I feel an overwhelming sense of pride and gratitude. Before today, only six languages of India were given the Classical Language tag," said Sonowal in his X handle.
It may be mentioned that to have the status of a Classical Language, the history of a language must be as old as 1500-2000 years with recorded evidence of ancient literature. In this regard, the Assamese language has fulfilled the necessary rules and regulations.
