NPS Vatsalya For Minor Children: FM Sitharaman Unveils Scheme Whereby Parents Can Invest For Kids

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman has announced a plan to facilitate parents' contribution to their minor children's National Pension System (NPS) account. To be called NPS Vatsalya, the account can be converted into a regular NPS plan once the children attain the age of majority (18 years). Under the NPS Vatsalya plan, guardians can contribute to secure the future of children.

“On attaining the age of majority, the plan can be converted seamlessly into a non-NPS plan,” she added during her Budget speech. She also reiterated that a solution to address the concerns of government employees around NPS will be announced soon.

The Budget Session of Parliament began on July 22 when Sitharaman tabled the 2024 Economic Survey document. The Session is likely to have 16 sittings over a period of 22 days, and is expected to conclude on August 12.