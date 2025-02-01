Union Budget 2025-26 Live: FM Sitharaman To Unveil Policies To Boost Economy; Key Announcements Expected At 11 AM

PM Modi Seeks Blessings for Poor, Middle Class Ahead of Budget Session

Ahead of the start of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that India will achieve its goal of becoming a 'Viksit Bharat'. In his address, he prayed to Maa Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth, for special blessings on the poor and middle class, hoping the session would bring new hope and energy to the nation.