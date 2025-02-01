Ahead of the start of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that India will achieve its goal of becoming a 'Viksit Bharat'. In his address, he prayed to Maa Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth, for special blessings on the poor and middle class, hoping the session would bring new hope and energy to the nation.
Union Budget 2025-26 Live: FM Sitharaman To Unveil Policies To Boost Economy; Key Announcements Expected At 11 AM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday (February 1) at 11 am, marking her eighth consecutive budget. The budget will address challenges such as slow economic growth, declining consumption, and the weakening rupee against the US dollar.
Among the most anticipated announcements is a potential revision in income tax slabs, with speculation that income up to Rs 10 lakh may become tax-free to boost middle-class spending. Industry leaders and taxpayers alike await clarity on capex growth, infrastructure development, and AI investments.
The Economic Survey tabled on Friday, has projected India's GDP growth at 6.3-6.8 per cent for FY 2025-26, the lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2019, highlighting the need for structural reforms and deregulation to sustain long-term economic momentum.
Ahead of the Union Budget, President Droupadi Murmu, in her address to a joint session of Parliament, emphasised the government's efforts in overcoming a state of 'policy paralysis'. She credited strong policy determination for steering India through post-COVID recovery and global uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions.
The Budget session commenced on January 31, with President Droupadi Murmu's address, followed by Sitharaman's tabling of the Economic Survey 2025 in Parliament. The session will be held in two phases- the first running from January 31 to February 13, and the second from March 10 to April 4.
The budget is expected to outline revenue expectations and government expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year.
Assisting the Finance Minister in shaping the Budget proposals are Revenue Secretary Tuhin Pandey, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, Expenditure Secretary Manoj Govil, DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, and Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran.
