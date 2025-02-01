ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Budget 2025 Highlights: Changes In Income Tax Rates, Major Investments In Agriculture, MSMEs Among Others

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025-26 in Parliament on Saturday with a strong emphasis on inclusive growth, infrastructure development, and tax reforms. The government's approach focuses on ensuring balanced growth across all regions, fostering entrepreneurship, and empowering the middle class while addressing key sectors like agriculture, education, and health.

Here are the key highlights of the Union Budget for 2025:

1. Focus on Infrastructure Development

Infrastructure remains a top priority for the government, aiming to boost connectivity and support economic growth. Some of the major initiatives include:

Expansion of IITs: The government is increasing infrastructure in five IITs, starting with IIT Patna, to accommodate additional students.

Regional Connectivity: A modified UDAN scheme will enhance regional connectivity by adding 120 new destinations, increasing passenger traffic by Four crore over the next 10 years. The initiative also supports the development of smaller airports, especially in hilly, aspirational, and northeast regions.

Greenfield Airports in Bihar: Financial support will be provided for the development of Greenfield airports in Bihar, with plans to expand Patna Airport and Brownfield AIrport in Bihta.

2. Digital Economy and Innovation

The digital economy continues to be a cornerstone of India's growth, with a focus on technology, innovation, and the startup ecosystem:

Tax Relief Startups: The Finance Minister announced the establishment of a new Rs 10,000 crore Fund of Fund for startups. The government will also increase the incorporation period for startups to five years.

Enhanced Support For MSMEs: The government is focusing on the growth of the Micro, small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector, increasing the coverage to Rs 10 crore from Rs 5 crore. MSMEs contribute significantly to the manufacturing sector.

3. Taxation Reforms for a Simplified System

The government is focused on creating a simpler tax structure, which will provide significant relief to taxpayers:

Revised Income Tax Slabs: The new income tax structure is designed to ease the burden on middle-class taxpayers. The revised tax slabs for FY25-26 are as follows: