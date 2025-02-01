Union Budget 2025 Highlights: Changes In Income Tax Rates, Major Investments In Agriculture, MSMEs Among Others

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025-26 in Parliament on Saturday with a strong emphasis on inclusive growth, infrastructure development, and tax reforms. The government's approach focuses on ensuring balanced growth across all regions, fostering entrepreneurship, and empowering the middle class while addressing key sectors like agriculture, education, and health.
Here are the key highlights of the Union Budget for 2025:
1. Focus on Infrastructure Development
Infrastructure remains a top priority for the government, aiming to boost connectivity and support economic growth. Some of the major initiatives include:
- Expansion of IITs: The government is increasing infrastructure in five IITs, starting with IIT Patna, to accommodate additional students.
- Regional Connectivity: A modified UDAN scheme will enhance regional connectivity by adding 120 new destinations, increasing passenger traffic by Four crore over the next 10 years. The initiative also supports the development of smaller airports, especially in hilly, aspirational, and northeast regions.
- Greenfield Airports in Bihar: Financial support will be provided for the development of Greenfield airports in Bihar, with plans to expand Patna Airport and Brownfield AIrport in Bihta.
2. Digital Economy and Innovation
The digital economy continues to be a cornerstone of India's growth, with a focus on technology, innovation, and the startup ecosystem:
- Tax Relief Startups: The Finance Minister announced the establishment of a new Rs 10,000 crore Fund of Fund for startups. The government will also increase the incorporation period for startups to five years.
- Enhanced Support For MSMEs: The government is focusing on the growth of the Micro, small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector, increasing the coverage to Rs 10 crore from Rs 5 crore. MSMEs contribute significantly to the manufacturing sector.
3. Taxation Reforms for a Simplified System
The government is focused on creating a simpler tax structure, which will provide significant relief to taxpayers:
- Revised Income Tax Slabs: The new income tax structure is designed to ease the burden on middle-class taxpayers. The revised tax slabs for FY25-26 are as follows:
|Revised Tax Slabs (FY 2025-26)
|0-4 lakh rupees
|Nil
|4-8 lakh rupees
|5 per cent
|8-12 lakh rupees
|10 per cent
|12-16 lakh rupees
|15 per cent
|16-20 lakh rupees
|10 per cent
|20- 24 lakh rupees
|25 per cent
|Above 24 lakh rupees
|30 per cent
A key benefit is that individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually will not pay any income tax due to the new tax regime and the standard deduction of Rs 75,000, making Rs 12.75 lakh the threshold for tax exemption.
- Tax Savings By Income
|Income
|Saving
|Effective Rate
|Rs 12 lakh
|Rs 80,000
|0 per cent
|Rs 16 lakh
|Rs 50,000
|7.5 per cent
|Rs 20 lakh
|Rs 90,000
|10 per cent
|Rs 50 lakh
|Rs 1.1 lakh
|21.6 per cent
- Fiscal Deficit: The fiscal deficit is projected at 4.4 per cent of GDP, ensuring a balanced approach to fiscal management.
4. Focus on Health and Education
The government recognises the importance of a healthy, educated population for sustainable economic growth:
- Expansion of Medical College Seats: The government will add 10,000 medical college seats in the next year and 75,000 over the next five years.
- Daycare Cancer Centres: A new initiative to establish daycare cancer centres in district hospitals across the country will be rolled out within the next three years to make centre treatment more accessible.
5. Support for Farmers and Agriculture
Agriculture continues to be a key focus, with several initiatives designed to boost productivity and support farmers.
Makhana Board in Bihar: To improve the production, processing, and marketing of Makhana, a new board will be established. This will enhance the livelihoods of farmers in Bihar and contribute to the region's economic growth.
PM Dhan Dhany Krishi Yojana: This scheme will cover 100 districts with low productivity, benefiting 1.7 crore farmers. It aims to enhance agricultural productivity and improve storage capacity at the panchayat level.
Enhanced Kisan Credit Card (KCC) Limits: The KCC limit will be increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh to ensure more accessible credit for farmers.
6. Green Growth and Climate Action
Sustainability remains a central theme in the budget with several green initiatives to promote environmental sustainability:
- Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure: Exemption from Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on capital goods required for EV battery manufacturing will make the setup of cell manufacturing plants more affordable, fostering the growth of India's EV industry.
- Nuclear Energy Capacity: India plans to develop 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy by 2047 as part of its efforts to transition to cleaner energy sources.
7. Strengthening Social Welfare Schemes
The government continues to focus on supporting marginalised communities through direct welfare programs:
- Gig Workers Recognition: One crore gig workers will receive identity cards and registration numbers under the e-shram portal, ensuring their rights and social security.
- SC/ST Women Entrepreneurs Scheme: A new scheme will support 5 lakh women from SC/ST communities, providing term loans up to Rs 2 crore to foster entrepreneurship over the next 5 years.
8. Foreign Investment and Trade
To enhance India's position as a global economic player, Budget 2025 includes several measures aimed at increasing foreign investment and supporting exports:
- FDI in Insurance: The FDI limit for the insurance sector will be increased from 74 per cent to 100 per cent, encouraging foreign investment in the industry.
- Export Promotion Mission: An Export Promotion Mission will be established to streamline export procedures and improve access to credit for exporters.
9. Budget Estimates for FY 2025-26
The total receipts (excluding borrowings) for FY 2025-26 are estimated at Rs 34.96 lakh crore, while total expenditure ios expected to be Rs 50.65 lakh crore.
