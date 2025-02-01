ETV Bharat / bharat

From Bahi-khata To Paperless: FM Sitharaman Again Carries Tablet In Red Pouch Today | Union Budget 2025-26

Combo of file images shows Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the Union Budget in the years (L-R, Top Row) 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 and (L-R, Bottom Row) 2023, 2024 (Interim Budget), 2025 and Union Budget 2025-26, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday will present her eighth consecutive Budget, which she will deliver from a digital tablet enclosed in a traditional 'bahi-khata' style pouch.

Sitharaman, India's first full-time woman Finance Minister, broke away from the colonial tradition of carrying a Budget briefcase in July 2019, opting instead for a traditional 'bahi-khata', to carry the Union Budget papers.

She continued this custom the following year, and in the pandemic-affected 2021, she replaced the traditional papers with a digital tablet to carry her speech and other Budget documents. This tradition continues on Saturday.

Draped in an off-white handloom silk saree with fish-themed embroidery and golden border, Sitharaman posed for the traditional 'briefcase' photo outside her North Block office, accompanied by her team of officials, before heading to meet the President.

With the tablet securely placed inside a red cover featuring a golden national emblem, her next stop will be Parliament, after her meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Her Budget for the fiscal year starting April 2025 (FY2025-26) marks the 14th consecutive Budget under the Narendra Modi government since 2014, including two interim Budgets presented ahead of the general elections in 2019 and 2024.

She was appointed as the finance minister when Modi swept to power again in the 2019 election and presented her maiden Budget on July 5, 2019. She used a red cloth folder enclosed with a string and emblazoned with the national emblem to carry the Budget documents.

Earlier, finance ministers in different governments, including her predecessors in the Modi government - Arun Jaitley and Piyush Goyal- used the standard Budget briefcase.

Before Sitharaman, a long-standing colonial tradition in connection with the Budget presentation was broken during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government when the then finance minister Yashwant Sinha presented the Budget at 11 am rather than at the traditional time of 5 pm. Since then, all the governments have been presenting the Budget at 11 am.