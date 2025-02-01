ETV Bharat / bharat

Boost In Urban Infrastructure: HUA Ministry Allocated Rs 96,777 Cr In Budget 2025-26

An amount of Rs 96,777 Cr has been allocated for the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry in the budget.

Boost In Urban Infrastructure: HUA Ministry Allocated Rs 96,777 Cr In Budget 2025-26
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025 in Lok Sabha at Parliament House in New Delhi on Saturday, February 01, 2025. (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 8:58 PM IST

New Delhi: In a bid to boost urban infrastructure, the Centre Saturday hiked the allocation for the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry by around 18 per cent, setting aside Rs 96,777 crore for it in the Union Budget 2025-26.

In the budget presented in Parliament, the government also announced the setting up of an Urban Challenge Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore for "cities as growth hubs", "creative redevelopment of cities", and "water and sanitation". An allocation of Rs 10,000 crore has been proposed for it in FY 2025-26.

The government has allocated Rs 96,777 crore to the HUA ministry for the next fiscal as against Rs 82,576 crore in Budget 2024-25. Presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme will be revamped with enhanced loans from banks and UPI-linked credit cards with Rs 30,000 limit.

In the Budget 2025-26, the government has set aside Rs 373 crore for the PM SVANidhi against the Rs 326 crore allocated for the current financial year. PM SVANidhi scheme has benefitted more than 68 lakh street vendors, giving them respite from high-interest informal sector loans, according to the government.

A provision of Rs 3,500 crore has also been made for the second phase of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), another flagship programme of the Modi government. It has also proposed to allocate Rs 10,000 crore for Urban Rejuvenation Mission being implemented in 500 cities. In the 2024-25 budget, the government had announced Rs 8,000 crore for it.

There has been no allocation for the Smart Cities Mission since the mission deadline will end in June this year. Rs 1,310 crore has been allocated for the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme.

Compared to the 2024-25 Budget, there is no change in the allocation for the Swachh Bharat Mission, with Rs 5,000 crore earmarked in the 2025-26 Budget. Rs 133.10 crore has been allocated for transport planning and capacity building in urban transport for metro and non-metro projects, up from Rs 88.04 crore in the 2024-25 Budget.

New Delhi: In a bid to boost urban infrastructure, the Centre Saturday hiked the allocation for the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry by around 18 per cent, setting aside Rs 96,777 crore for it in the Union Budget 2025-26.

In the budget presented in Parliament, the government also announced the setting up of an Urban Challenge Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore for "cities as growth hubs", "creative redevelopment of cities", and "water and sanitation". An allocation of Rs 10,000 crore has been proposed for it in FY 2025-26.

The government has allocated Rs 96,777 crore to the HUA ministry for the next fiscal as against Rs 82,576 crore in Budget 2024-25. Presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme will be revamped with enhanced loans from banks and UPI-linked credit cards with Rs 30,000 limit.

In the Budget 2025-26, the government has set aside Rs 373 crore for the PM SVANidhi against the Rs 326 crore allocated for the current financial year. PM SVANidhi scheme has benefitted more than 68 lakh street vendors, giving them respite from high-interest informal sector loans, according to the government.

A provision of Rs 3,500 crore has also been made for the second phase of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), another flagship programme of the Modi government. It has also proposed to allocate Rs 10,000 crore for Urban Rejuvenation Mission being implemented in 500 cities. In the 2024-25 budget, the government had announced Rs 8,000 crore for it.

There has been no allocation for the Smart Cities Mission since the mission deadline will end in June this year. Rs 1,310 crore has been allocated for the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme.

Compared to the 2024-25 Budget, there is no change in the allocation for the Swachh Bharat Mission, with Rs 5,000 crore earmarked in the 2025-26 Budget. Rs 133.10 crore has been allocated for transport planning and capacity building in urban transport for metro and non-metro projects, up from Rs 88.04 crore in the 2024-25 Budget.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HUA MINISTRYUNION BUDGETUNION BUDGET 2025 26

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

Share Of Sugar Industry In GDP Can Go Up To 3 Per Cent: Gadkari

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.