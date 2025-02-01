Budget 2025: Opposition Slams Budget, Congress Says 'It Has Nothing To Address Economy's Illnesses'

New Delhi: The opposition leaders on Saturday slammed the Union Budget 2025-26, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Congress said the Union Budget has nothing to address the "illnesses" of stagnant real wages, lack of buoyancy in mass consumption, sluggish rates of private investment and a complicated GST system that the economy is suffering from.

It also took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government over its budget announcements, asking that while Bihar appears to have got a bonanza, why the other pillar of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Andhra Pradesh, has been so "cruelly ignored".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The economy is suffering from four related crises -- stagnant real wages, lack of buoyancy in mass consumption, sluggish rates of private investment, complex and complicated GST system." "The Budget does nothing to address these illnesses. The only relief has been for income tax payers. What actual impact this will have on the economy remains to be seen," he said on X.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said he was disappointed that his suggestion to end loan waiver for billionaires and spend the saved money on the middle class and farmers was not met in the Union budget. Kejriwal in a post on X said a large portion of the public exchequer is spent on these waivers. "I am disappointed this was not done," he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also expressed disappointment over the Budget, claiming that the border state has been "ignored" once again and not given anything. Describing it as an "election budget", the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said it only made announcements for Bihar.

"The Union government has not given anything to the farmers and youngsters of Punjab," he said in a post on X. Mann slammed the Centre for not announcing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops or any package for the state's industry.

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee claimed that the Budget 2025-26 has "nothing" for West Bengal, alleging that the state continues to remain "deprived" under the BJP-led NDA rule at the Centre.

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, who was talking to reporters in Delhi after the budget presentation in Parliament, said several announcements were made for Bihar as the assembly elections there are due later this year.

"There has been nothing for Bengal in the Union Budget. As in the past during the BJP's reign, there has not been enough allocation for the state in this budget. Our (TMC) MPs have been vocal and have sought a rise in the allocation of funds for central projects. We have demanded new projects for Bengal but the state remains deprived," he said.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said that the BJP government's Budget, like that of the Congress previously, seems to be more about political interests and less about the people and the country.

In a post on X, Mayawati said, "Due to the tremendous impact of inflation, poverty, and unemployment in the country, along with lack of basic amenities like roads, water, and education, people's lives in India which has a huge population of about 140 crore are quite troubled, which needed to be resolved through the Union Budget."

BRS MLC K Kavitha alleged that Telangana got zero funds in the Union Budget despite the state electing eight MPs each from BJP and Congress. In a post on X, she asked is it Budget or 'Budget Neglect'. "8 BJP MPs + 8 Congress MPs = ₹0 for Telangana," said Kavitha, daughter of BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who addressed a press conference in Vaishali district, slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) is a crucial ally of the BJP, for his inability to secure a fair deal for the state.

"Just look at TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu, who has secured benefits to the tune of Rs one lakh crore for Andhra Pradesh. The Budget presented today is silent on any such help for Bihar. We also do not know where the Rs 59,000 crore promised last year has been spent," said Yadav.

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal expressed strong displeasure and disappointment with the Union Budget and accused the Centre of showing "political discrimination" towards states in the allocations. He said Kerala had justified expectations in some areas, but they were completely neglected in the budget.

The Union Finance Minister made many announcements with an eye on the upcoming elections in Bihar and New Delhi, he said.

