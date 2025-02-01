Budget: IB Gets Rs 3,893.35 Crore, Allocation For NATGRID Slashed By 36 Per Cent

New Delhi: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has received Rs 3,893.35 crore in the Union Budget 2025-26, a nominal cut of Rs 72.80 crore as compared to the revised estimates for 2024-25. The IB, responsible for intelligence gathering, counter intelligence and counter espionage operations in the country, was allocated Rs 3,823.83 crore in 2024-25 and it was revised to Rs 3,966.21 crore, the Budget document said.

It said the provision of Rs 3,893.35 crore for 2025-26 is for meeting the administrative expenses of the IB. The National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), another crucial intelligence arm in the country, was allocated Rs 158.23 crore, a massive cut of Rs 89.49 crore (around 36 per cent) from Rs 247.72 crore in 2024-25.

The NATGRID aims to link databases as an input in combating terrorism. It also intends to create a facility to improve capability to counter internal security threats, the Budget document said.