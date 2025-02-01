ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget: IB Gets Rs 3,893.35 Crore, Allocation For NATGRID Slashed By 36 Per Cent

An amount of Rs 3,893.35 Crore has been allocated for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in the budget.

Budget: IB Gets Rs 3,893.35 Crore, Allocation For NATGRID Slashed By 36 Per Cent
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Unseen) carries the Budget Tablet as she arrives at Parliament House to present the Union Budget 2025, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 7:09 PM IST

New Delhi: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has received Rs 3,893.35 crore in the Union Budget 2025-26, a nominal cut of Rs 72.80 crore as compared to the revised estimates for 2024-25. The IB, responsible for intelligence gathering, counter intelligence and counter espionage operations in the country, was allocated Rs 3,823.83 crore in 2024-25 and it was revised to Rs 3,966.21 crore, the Budget document said.

It said the provision of Rs 3,893.35 crore for 2025-26 is for meeting the administrative expenses of the IB. The National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), another crucial intelligence arm in the country, was allocated Rs 158.23 crore, a massive cut of Rs 89.49 crore (around 36 per cent) from Rs 247.72 crore in 2024-25.

The NATGRID aims to link databases as an input in combating terrorism. It also intends to create a facility to improve capability to counter internal security threats, the Budget document said.

