India Post To Be Turned Into Large Logistic Body With 1.5 Lakh Rural Post Offices: FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha ( PTI )

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced the government's plan to transform India into a large logistics organisation with 1.5 lakh rural post offices.

Presenting her eighth straight budget, Sitaraman said India Post will be transformed into a large public logistic organisation with 1.5 lakh rural post offices to become a catalyst for the rural economy.

She also announced the government's plan to set up a urea plant with a 12.7 lakh tonne capacity in Assam.

Further, the finance minister announced the enhancement of investment and turnover limit.