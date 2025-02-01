ETV Bharat / bharat

India Post To Be Turned Into Large Logistic Body With 1.5 Lakh Rural Post Offices: FM

FM Sitharaman announced transforming India Post into a major logistics organisation with 1.5 lakh rural post offices to boost the rural economy.

FM Sitharaman announced transforming India Post into a major logistics organisation with 1.5 lakh rural post offices to boost the rural economy.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 11:50 AM IST

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced the government's plan to transform India into a large logistics organisation with 1.5 lakh rural post offices.

Presenting her eighth straight budget, Sitaraman said India Post will be transformed into a large public logistic organisation with 1.5 lakh rural post offices to become a catalyst for the rural economy.

She also announced the government's plan to set up a urea plant with a 12.7 lakh tonne capacity in Assam.

Further, the finance minister announced the enhancement of investment and turnover limit.

With quality products, she said, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) are responsible for 45 per cent of our exports.

Presenting the 14th consecutive Budget under the Narendra Modi-led government since 2014, the finance minister said the government will enhance credit guarantee cover for MSMEs to improve credit access.

On the rural economy, Sitharaman said the Centre will provide support to the National Cooperative Development Corporation for lending operations.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced the government's plan to transform India into a large logistics organisation with 1.5 lakh rural post offices.

Presenting her eighth straight budget, Sitaraman said India Post will be transformed into a large public logistic organisation with 1.5 lakh rural post offices to become a catalyst for the rural economy.

She also announced the government's plan to set up a urea plant with a 12.7 lakh tonne capacity in Assam.

Further, the finance minister announced the enhancement of investment and turnover limit.

With quality products, she said, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) are responsible for 45 per cent of our exports.

Presenting the 14th consecutive Budget under the Narendra Modi-led government since 2014, the finance minister said the government will enhance credit guarantee cover for MSMEs to improve credit access.

On the rural economy, Sitharaman said the Centre will provide support to the National Cooperative Development Corporation for lending operations.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RURAL POST OFFICESFINANCE MINISTER NIRMALA SITHARAMANUNION BUDGET 2025 26

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

Share Of Sugar Industry In GDP Can Go Up To 3 Per Cent: Gadkari

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.