ETV Bharat / bharat

So Many Engines That Budget Completely Derailed: Congress Takes A Dig At FM

The Congress attacked FM's budget, arguing that despite promises of economic growth, policy changes favour international interests over domestic priorities.

The Congress attacked FM's budget, arguing that despite promises of economic growth, policy changes favour international interests over domestic priorities.
File Photo: Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 12:42 PM IST

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at the Centre over the Union Budget, the Congress on Saturday said while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke of four engines of development, the Budget was "completely derailed".

In her Saturday budget speech, Sitharaman said agriculture, MSME, investments and exports are the four power engines of development.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The FM spoke of 4 engines: Agriculture, MSMEs, Investment, and Exports. So many engines that the Budget has been completely derailed."

In another post, he said, "The BJP led by Arun Jaitley successfully sabotaged the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010 that international companies wanted when Dr. Manmohan Singh was PM. Now to appease Mr. Trump, the FM announces that the Act will be amended."

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at the Centre over the Union Budget, the Congress on Saturday said while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke of four engines of development, the Budget was "completely derailed".

In her Saturday budget speech, Sitharaman said agriculture, MSME, investments and exports are the four power engines of development.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The FM spoke of 4 engines: Agriculture, MSMEs, Investment, and Exports. So many engines that the Budget has been completely derailed."

In another post, he said, "The BJP led by Arun Jaitley successfully sabotaged the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010 that international companies wanted when Dr. Manmohan Singh was PM. Now to appease Mr. Trump, the FM announces that the Act will be amended."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UNION BUDGET 2025 26FM SITHARAMANCONGRESS REACTION ON UNION BUDGET

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

Share Of Sugar Industry In GDP Can Go Up To 3 Per Cent: Gadkari

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.