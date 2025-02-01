ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget Aims To Initiate 'Transformative Reforms' Across Six Domains: FM

FM Sitharaman's eighth Budget focuses on transformative reforms in taxation, finance, power, and urban development to boost growth and global competitiveness.

FM Sitharaman's eighth Budget focuses on transformative reforms in taxation, finance, power, and urban development to boost growth and global competitiveness.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 11:44 AM IST

New Delhi: The government aims to initiate "transformative reforms" across six domains, including taxation and financial sector, in Union Budget 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. Presenting her eighth consecutive budget, Sitharaman said the government's development track record of the past 10 years and structural reforms have drawn global attention.

A Viksit Bharat will have zero poverty, quality education, high-quality, affordable and comprehensive healthcare, she said and added that the Budget's focus is to take everyone together on the inclusive growth path.

"... this Budget aims to initiate transformative reforms across six domains during the first five years. These will augment our growth potential and global competitiveness. The domains are taxation, power sector, urban development, mining, financial sector and regulatory reforms... agriculture as the first engine," Sitharaman said.

Asserting that the Budget's focus is to take everyone together on the inclusive growth path, she said the proposed development measures span 10 broad areas, focusing on 'Garib' youth, 'Anna daata' and 'Nari', spurring agricultural growth and productivity, building rural prosperity and resilience.

