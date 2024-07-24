ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Budget 2024: No Mention Of Empowering People With Disabilities In FM's Speech, Says Expert

New Delhi: Several experts have opined that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech on July 23 had no mention of empowering people with disabilities (PwD) and bringing them into the mainstream economy through availability of jobs.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Srimathi Shivashankar, CVP and Global Head - EdTech Services Business confirmed that a few aspects were missed out in the budget speech, especially from the empowerment point of view.

She said, "How are we going to bring people with disabilities into the mainstream economy if we do not speak about the well being of citizens in general and also of those with communicable diseases?

How are we going to employ and uplift them if they are not spoken about in the budget? It is to be noted that one of the major concerns post the COVID-19 pandemic was dealing with mental health."

She also pointed out some of the major boons of the budget mentioning that this is one of the first budgets where the government's commitment to women-led development has been greatly magnified.