Health Budget 2024 in 10 Points: Centre Allocates Rs 90,958 Crore To Health Sector; No Customs Duty On 3 Cancer Drugs

New Delhi: In the first Budget of NDA 3.0 government, the Union Health Ministry has been allocated Rs 90,958.63 crore for 2024-25, a hike of 12.59 per cent over 80,517.62 crore in the Budget (revised estimates) for 2023-2024.

The allocation remains the same as announced in the interim budget earlier this year. Out of Rs 90,958.63 crore, Rs 87,656.90 crore has been allocated to the Department of Health and Family Welfare while Rs 3301.73 crore to the Department of Health Research.

In a big relief to cancer patients, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2024, exempted customs duty on three cancer drugs. The three drugs are Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Osimertinib and Durvalumab. The reduction in customs duty may help reduce the financial burden on those battling the deadly disease. In her seventh budget speech, the Union Minister also called for exemptions in custom duties on X-ray tubes and flat panel detectors.