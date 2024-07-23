ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Creates History With 7th Straight Budget

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to create history when she presents her seventh straight budget on Tuesday, June 23, for 2024-25, surpassing the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. Desai became India's PM in 1977 after holding the position of FM under Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

The 65-year-old Sitharaman was appointed India's first full-time female FM in 2019 following PM Narendra Modi's decisive reelection to a second term. She has since unveiled six consecutive budgets, along with an interim one in February of this year.

Her eighth consecutive budget will be the whole budget for the 2024–25 fiscal year, which runs from April 2024 to March 2025. She will surpass Desai's record, who, from 1959 to 1964, submitted five consecutive complete budgets and one interim budget. Desai, however, holds the record of presenting the most numbers of budgets at 10.

The budget session for today is scheduled to begin at 11 AM and will be streamed live on multiple platforms, including Sansad TV and the official government website for the Union Budget. After the Union Budget 2024–25 is presented in the Lok Sabha, she will table the budget an hour later.

Benchmark indices -- BSE Sensex and Nifty50 -- started higher on Tuesday, ahead of the Union Budget 2024-25 presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The BSE Sensex was at 80,741, up 239 points or 0.3 per cent, while the Nifty50 stayed around 24,575, up 66 points or 0.27 per cent. The BSE MidCap and the BSE SmallCap indices were also up 0.3 per cent each.

Since the February 1 Interim Budget had no significant policy changes or additional benefits for the middle class, all eyes are on the full budget. It is anticipated that the Union Budget will help the productive sectors of the economy by striking a delicate balance between promoting consumption and investment.

Once more, it is imperative to attend to the concerns of important allies such as Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), whose backing was essential for the BJP to win its third straight term even though it did not win a majority in the most recent Lok Sabha elections.

Here are some of the interesting facts related to the Budget presentation in Independent India.

FIRST BUDGET: The first budget of independent India was presented by then FM RK Shanmugam Chetty on November 26, 1947, for ₹197.1 crore.