Steps On To Take Number Of 'Lakhpati Didis' To 2 Crore By Aug 15: Chouhan

Junagadh: Nearly 1.5 crore women have already become 'Lakhpati Didis' in India, and the Centre is making efforts to raise the figure to 2 crore by August 15, Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

Chouhan on Saturday visited the Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Directorate of Groundnut Research in Junagadh town of Gujarat, where he reviewed its activities and interacted with farmers and Lakhpati Didis of SHGs, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a release. In his address, Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a resolve to make every woman a Lakhpati Didi. 'Lakhpati Didi' refers to a woman member of a Self-Help Group (SHG) who earns an income of Rs 1 lakh or more per year.

"Why should any woman remain poor? This campaign is being run across India. Till now, 1.5 crore women have already become Lakhpati Didis and my department is constantly taking steps to make 2 crore women Lakhpati Didis by August 15," he said. In Junagadh, there are women who are already earning more than Rs 10 lakh per year, the minister pointed out.

"Women living in rural areas have proven that they can do wonders if they are provided with opportunity, training and bank linkage. These women are the true torchbearers of 'Vocal for Local'. I am confident that these women will build a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) as envisioned by PM Modi," said the minister, who also handles the rural development portfolio.

Chouhan lauded women for their contribution in this regard. "Keep pushing forward with courage. PM Modi himself stands with you to ensure all possible support. Plans are underway to increase women's participation in the industrial sector. The hard work of women will help build a Viksit Bharat as envisioned by the PM," he said. Stating that agriculture is still the backbone of Indian economy and for him, the Union minister said serving farmers is equal to worshipping God.

"I don't just sit in my Delhi office. Instead, I visit agricultural fields, interact with farmers and try to provide a solution to their problems. Our PM also gives highest priority to agriculture," Chouhan said in his address. Earlier on Saturday, Chouhan offered prayers at the famous Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district and visited the Devaliya Safari Park near Gir National Park at Sasan. (With PTI Inputs)

